Aqib Talib Has Message For Jerod Mayo, Who Just Joined Patriots Coaching Staff

The New England Patriots are bringing a familiar face back to Foxboro to join their coaching staff.

Longtime Patriot Jerod Mayo, who hung up his cleats following the 2015 campaign, will work under Bill Belichick as New England’s next linebackers coach.

Mayo becoming a coach was more of a when, not if scenario, so his former teammates weren’t exactly surprised to hear the news. On Wednesday, Mayo shared the update with an Instagram post, which got some interesting responses. Among them was one from Aqib Talib, who revealed he had a plan for the future.

Aqib Talib to Jerod Mayo: “Let me coach yo DBs in a couple years when you head coach!!!” pic.twitter.com/cAITErzwpR — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 27, 2019

Talib as a coach is something we absolutely would love to see.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports