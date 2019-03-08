Brad Marchand Pleased With Bruins’ ‘Character Win’ Over Panthers

It certainly wasn’t easy, but the Boston Bruins extended their point streak to 18 games Thursday night.

Trailing 3-2 with less than a minute left, the B’s scored a pair of unanswered goals, a snipe from Matt Grzelcyk with 37 seconds to play and a wrister from Patrice Bergeron with 6.7 to go, to earn a 4-3 victory over the Florida Panthers.

It was a game that certainly required quite a bit of resilience on the Bruins’ side, something that’s been required of them all season, and especially during this impressive run.

Brad Marchand might have put it best after the game, calling it a "character win."