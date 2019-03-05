Brad Marchand Provides Lone Goal In Bruins’ Victory Over Devils

The Boston Bruins extended their point streak to 16 games Saturday night, and they only needed one goal to do so.

Brad Marchand provided the lone tally in the Bruins’ victory over the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden. With Boston on the power play in the first period, David Krejci uncorked a slap shot that tipped off Jake DeBrusk’s stick and redirected to Patrice Bergeron. The Bruins’ first-line center quickly slipped a backhand pass to Marchand, who roofed a wrist shot over Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood’s stick-side shoulder.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports