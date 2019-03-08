Bruce Cassidy Cracks Joke About Matt Grzelcyk’s Game-Tying Snipe Vs. Panthers

It had been a while since Matt Grzelcyk scored a goal, but he ended his drought in a big way Thursday night.

With the Boston Bruins trailing the Florida Panthers 3-2 with less than a minute to play at TD Garden, Grzelcyk unleashed an absolute snipe past netminder Robert Luongo that went bar-down to tie the game. It was Grzelcyk’s first goal in 49 games.

Patrice Bergeron scored 30 seconds later with 6.7 seconds to play in regulation, giving the Bruins the thrilling 4-3 comeback victory.

After the game, Bruce Cassidy joked that he didn’t even know Grzelcyk could get his shot off the ice. To hear the B’s head coach’s interview with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images