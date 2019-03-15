Bruce Cassidy Finds Bright Spots In Bruins’ Tough 4-3 Loss To Jets

Despite coming up short in the comeback attempt, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy found a number of bright spots in Boston’s 4-3 loss to the Jets in Winnipeg on Thursday.

Cassidy liked the effort he saw from his players, which he said gave the Bruins an opportunity to win the game. The B’s coach felt his players did a better job in front of the net than they had shown in recent games, as well.

In the end, however, Cassidy said the team “got beat up ice” and struggled to keep the puck out of the net.

To hear Cassidy’s full postgame interview with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images