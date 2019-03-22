Bruins’ Tuukka Rask Denies Blake Coleman With Sweet Save Vs. Devils

Tuukka Rask was a force in net Thursday night.

The Bruins netminder turned away 21 shots in Boston’s 5-1 thumping of the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center and Rask wasn’t going to let Blake Coleman get one by him.

Coleman had a prime opportunity to get his team on the board when he capitalized on the B’s not being able to manage the puck. He threw the puck on net, but Rask denied him to keep the Devils in a hole.

To see the save, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images