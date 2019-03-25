Bruins’ Zdeno Chara Nets 200th Career Goal In Victory Over Panthers

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara netted his 200th career goal on Saturday in the team’s 7-3 victory over the Florida Panthers.

Chara is only the 22nd NHL defensemen to collect 200 goals, adding to his impressive career resume. The 42-year-old gathered the puck high in the slot, before firing one on net for his most recent milestone. The Bruins would cruise to victory, clinching a playoff berth.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images