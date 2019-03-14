Bryce Harper: Yankees Never Contacted Me About Contract In Free Agency

Bryce Harper apparently never came close to wearing pinstripes.

The Philadelphia Phillies right fielder revealed to NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty on Wednesday that the New York Yankees never contacted him about a contract offer during his months’-long free-agency saga. The Yankees were believed to have been one of Harper’s numerous suitors but apparently they never made much of an effort to sign him, and he understands why.

“I know the kind of outfield they have, the way they went out and got (Giancarlo) Stanton in that trade,” Harper said, per NJ.com. “So it was kind of up in the air. I never heard from them. But everybody knew that growing up I was a huge Yankees fan, of course. But I’m happy where I’m at and very excited to start my chapter with the Phillies.”

Harper joined the Phillies earlier this month on a record-setting 13-year, $330 million contract. He rejected the Washington Nationals’ contract offer as well as reported overtures from the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.

History one day will record exactly which teams truly were involved in one of the most high-profile and drawn-out free-agency pursuits in recent memory. It’s safe to say the Yankees weren’t one of them.

