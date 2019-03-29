Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Gets New Tattoo, Explains Motivations Behind Ink

In case you weren’t aware, forward Jayson Tatum likes to get tattooed in his spare time.

With some time off in between games this week, the Boston Celtics forward found time to get some new ink. The newest addition to his collection of tattoos is an image of his high school and college jerseys overlapping on his calf.

The motivation behind his ink? His family.

As a child, Tatum always wanted to be just like his father, Justin Tatum. So in addition to picking up basketball, the 21-year-old wanted to get tatted up just dad.

“I always wanted to be like my dad so I always wanted to get tattoos,” Tatum said, per NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely.

Tatum’s tattoos are a source of motivation for the young forward, who is nearing the end of his second season in the NBA. Each tattoo holds some sort of significance in his life and is in some way connected to those who matter most in his life.

One thing he said will never change, however, is the pain that accompanies the ink.

“It hurt so bad, I was like I’m never doing it again,” Tatum said.

Except he did.

Tatum capped the 2018 offseason by getting two massive tattoos on his thighs. One depicted Tatum wearing a St. Louis Cardinals jersey and holding his newborn son, while the other showed a mushroom cloud with “St. Louis” (his hometown) written on the top and “Till the world blows” across the bottom.

He also has a tattoo of his mother Brandy Cole on his other calf.

Tatum will debut his newest ink when the Celtics take the floor against the Indiana Pacers on Friday at TD Garden.

