Red Sox’s Nathan Eovaldi, Mariners’ Yusei Kikuchi To Face Off Friday

The Boston Red Sox’s 2019 season began Thursday with a 12-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners, but Nathan Eovaldi will look to get the Sox back in the win column Friday night.

Eovaldi makes his first start of the year in the second contest of the Red Sox’s four-game series in Seattle. He’ll face off against Yusei Kikuchi, who gave up four hits and one earned run in 4 2/3 innings pitched March 21st.

Thumbnail photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports Images