Charlie McAvoy Shines In Bruins’ Overtime Winner Vs. Blue Jackets

Charlie McAvoy played a solid defensive game Saturday night for the Boston Bruins.

The B’s came out with a 2-1 overtime victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden, and the second-year defenseman was essential defensively.

The 21-year-old entered with five points over his last five games, but failed to record another against the Blue Jackets.He did come up in bigger ways, though, also leading the Bruins in time on ice.

To see how McAvoy matched up with Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara in Saturday’s tilt, check out the “Bruins Breakaway Live” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images