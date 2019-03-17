Conor McGregor’s NESN Interview During Bruins Game Was Simply Electric

If you missed Conor McGregor’s NESN interview on Saturday, you missed a proper doozy.

The UFC superstar was at TD Garden to watch his first hockey game, an eventual overtime win for the Boston Bruins over the Columbus Blue Jackets. McGregor handled delivered a stirring locker room speech, handled ceremonial puck-drop duties and even celebrated with the Black and Gold after the big win. It was a fitting St. Patrick’s Day eve, if you ask us.

During the first intermission, McGregor joined NESN’s Dale Arnold for a five-minute interview that was as entertaining as you’d expect.

Take a look:

Talk about an electric personality.

The Bruins will return to the ice Tuesday when they visit the New York Islanders. As for when McGergor will return to the UFC octagon, your guess is as good as ours.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images