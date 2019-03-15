NESN Sports Today

Dana LeVangie Discusses Red Sox Pitchers’ Progress Ahead Of Opening Day

by on Fri, Mar 15, 2019 at 12:01AM

Boston Red Sox pitching coach Dana LeVangie on Thursday discussed the progress the team’s pitchers are making ahead of Opening Day. LeVangie said the team needs to “respect” the pitchers’ needs and remember how successful they can be when healthy.

Knowing how much they pitched last season, however, LeVangie said they could be two-to-three weeks behind their normal spring training schedule.

To hear all of LeVangie’s comments, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

