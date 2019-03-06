Did Trey Flowers Hint At Re-Signing With Patriots While At AHL Game?

Trey Flowers arguably is the Patriots’ most important free agent, and he may or may not recently have indicated that he plans to be back in New England.

The Patriots elected not to use the franchise tag on the 25-year-old defensive end, who has cemented himself as one of the league’s best edge rushers. He likely will get a pretty decent payday, which has led many to believe his time in New England might be coming to a close given the Pats’ penchant for not often giving players huge contracts.

But on Sunday, Flowers appeared at the Springfield Thunderbirds AHL game in Springfield, Mass., as part of the hockey team’s pregame ceremonies. He brought with him the Lombardi Trophy from the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory over the Los Angeles Rams last month, and he made a pretty interesting comment.

Take a listen.

Thanks to @III_Flowers for bringing some Super Bowl swag to our SOLD OUT Military Appreciation Night! #WeAreAllPatriots pic.twitter.com/eJstEGropy — Springfield T-Birds (@ThunderbirdsAHL) March 6, 2019

“This is No. 6. We want seven,” Flowers says.

While that’s not exactly a full-fledged commitment to the Patriots beyond this past season, Flowers was under no obligation to say anything about the future. So basically, judge for yourself if that was any sort of indication he plans/wants t be back.

It’s anyone’s guess what will happen with Flowers this offseason, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt the Patriots if they brought him back.

Thumbnail photo via Springfield Thunderbirds Twitter @ThunderbirdsAHL