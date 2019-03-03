Jake DeBrusk Bats Puck Out Of Air To Set Up Bruins’ Power-Play Goal

Jake DeBrusk has been an absolute workhorse for the Boston Bruins of late.

The winger entered Saturday night’s tilt against the New Jersey Devils with 12 points over his previous eight games, and he would add to it.

DeBrusk notched a secondary assist on Brad Marchand’s first-period power-play goal after batting a puck out of the air toward Patrice Bergeron, who then zipped a pass to Marchand for the goal that gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images