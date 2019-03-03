Jake DeBrusk Continues Hot Streak With Power-Play Assist Vs. Devils

It’s safe to say that Jake DeBrusk has been feeling it as of late.

The Boston Bruins’ winger has really come into his own during the Bruins’ impressive 16-game point streak.

Over his last nine games, DeBrusk has notched 13 points, adding to his recent stretch of impressive play with an assist on Brad Marchand’s first-period power-play goal.

DeBrusk now has 21 goals and 10 assists on the season.

To see how DeBrusk matched up with Devils’ forward Travis Zajac in Saturday’s tilt, check out the “Bruins Breakaway Live” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images