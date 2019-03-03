Marcus Johansson Creating Space On David Krejci’s Wing Vs. Devils

Marcus Johansson has settled in nicely since coming over to the Boston Bruins.

The winger has found a home on the second line, with the left-handed shot playing on David Krejci’s right wing opposite Jake DeBrusk.

The 28-year-old is known for his offensive creativity and certainly is expected to give a boost to the Bruins’ secondary scoring efforts with his ability to open up space in the offensive zone and create chances.

To see how Johansson impacts the Bruins cycle in the offensive zone, check out the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images