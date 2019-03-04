NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Has Become ‘Disengaged’ From Celtics Teammates

It seems as if Kyrie Irving’s outward discontent is legitimate, and it’s also real behind the scenes, too.

The Boston Celtics guard has become increasingly moody and decreasingly chatty amid what’s turning into a season to forget for the Green.

Irving is seemingly out of answers after yet another loss Sunday, this one to the Houston Rockets, and a report from The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor seems to indicate Irving is growing increasingly unhappy.

“Sources around the team told me that Irving’s persona has changed, too: He’s become disengaged and detached from those around the team,” O’Connor wrote Monday.

The taxing season apparently has Irving changing his tune about his future, too. Irving told fans before the season he planned to sign a long-term contract extension with the Celtics, and according to O’Connor, Irving told his teammates the same thing. However, O’Connor also alluded to “talk that Irving’s friendships on the team start and end with (Jayson) Tatum.”

That Irving’s only “friend” might be Tatum is also somewhat ironic. They share an agent, but Tatum is also seen as the potential linchpin in an offseason trade with the New Orlean Pelicans for superstar big man Anthony Davis. It’s long seemed like the Celtics’ plan is to acquire Davis and pair him with Irving, but that process wasn’t without risk. First, we might be seeing the fallout of what happens when just about every single player is named in trade rumors. And second, there was no guarantee Irving was going to stay — despite what he might have said — and if all went poorly, it would make for an ugly scene for the Green Team.

It certainly feels like that ugly scene is currently playing out right now.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images