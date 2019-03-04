NBA Rumors: Suns Offered This Trade Package For Celtics’ Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier was one of the hottest names on the NBA rumor mill last offseason, and was a fixture of trade speculation up until last month’s deadline, as well.

And, as it turns out, the Boston Celtics guard reportedly almost was shipped out west last summer.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor published a lengthy piece Monday morning detailing the trials and tribulations of the 2018-19 Celtics. There’s a lot to unpack in the story, but one of the most interesting parts pertains to reported trade negotiations between the Celtics and Phoenix Suns.

Check out this excerpt:

“Even if (Kyrie) Irving did go, by his choice or the team’s, it wouldn’t be as simple as going to war with the guys left behind. There’s a lot of pending business about to happen in Boston. Irving won’t be the Celtics’ only key free agent. Marcus Morris will be unrestricted, and both Marcus and his brother Markieff are repped by Klutch Sports, home of Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

“Rozier will also be a restricted free agent, with Phoenix considered by league sources as a team likely to make a strong push for the point guard. The Suns offered a protected first-round pick for Rozier before the season, but Boston demanded an unprotected first, per league sources. Were Irving to leave, Rozier would be his logical replacement in the starting lineup.”

The Celtics may have the NBA's third-best net rating, but they rank 10th against teams with a top-12 record, and 12th against the NBA's elite (Bucks, Raptors, Warriors, Nuggets). Boston's production doesn't bode well for their chances to flip the switch. https://t.co/dsAZHVm0pn — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 4, 2019

By the way, the Suns currently have the worst record in the NBA. So, had the Celtics somehow swapped Rozier for an unprotected first-round pick, they’d have a legitimate shot at drafting Zion Williamson.

Alas, the trade never materialized, and Rozier has gone on to have a disappointing follow-up campaign to his breakout run in last season’s playoffs. The fourth-year guard is averaging 8.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists while playing just 22.9 minutes per game.

Last season, he averaged 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists while playing 25.9 minutes per game.

