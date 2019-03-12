Poor Defensive Zone Clearances Trouble Bruins In Loss To Penguins

The Bruins’ 19-game point streak was snapped on Sunday as a result of their 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. In the defeat, they largely were hindered by their inability to clear the defensive zone.

Although the Bruins created some quality offensive chances and showed some good resolve on defense, their struggles to get out of their own end allowed Pittsburgh to keep pressure on netminder Jaroslav Halak.

To hear NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson’s breakdown of the Bruins’ struggles against the Pens, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports