Red Sox Opening Day Roster: Boston’s 25-Player Group Officially Set

The Boston Red Sox begin their title defense Thursday night in the Pacific Northwest.

The reigning World Series champions start their 2019 campaign with an 11-road game trip that kicks off in Seattle with a four-game set against the Mariners. We already know Chris Sale will get the ball on the mound, and we even know the starting lineup.

The roster really is a formality at this point, but here’s the 25-man group with which Boston will begin its world championship defense.

Catchers: Blake Swihart, Christian Vazquez

Infielders: Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Brock Holt, Mitch Moreland, Eduardo Nunez, Sam Travis

Outfielders: Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Mookie Betts

PItchers: Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Nathan Eovaldi, Heath Hembree, Brian Johnson, Rick Porcello, David Price, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Tyler Thornburg, Hector Velázquez, Brandon Workman

The Red Sox also formally placed Marco Hernandez (shoulder), Steve Pearce (calf) and Dustin Pedroia (knee) on the 10-day injured list.

