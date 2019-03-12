Red Sox’s Chris Sale Says Shoulder Is ‘Non-Issue’ After Simulated Game

Chris Sale isn’t worried about his shoulder heading into the 2019 Major League Baseball campaign.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher had two separate trips to the disabled list last season from his ailing shoulder, but it certainly didn’t seem to bother him in the postseason as he collected the last out of the World Series by getting Manny Machado to strike out swinging.

Sale threw a 45-pitch simulated game Monday and noted he felt good after, noting his shoulder was a “non-issue.”

