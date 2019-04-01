Red Sox’s David Price Set To Make 2019 Debut Vs. Athletics’ Aaron Brooks

David Price will look to start the 2019 Major League Baseball season on a high note when he takes the mound for the first time against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander finished the 2018 campaign going 16-7 with a 3.58 ERA. Price erased all postseason demons in October when he went 2-0 during the World Series, including winning the clinching Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Price will oppose Aaron Brooks, who secured a spot on Oakland’s 25-man roster after having a less-than-ideal spring.

To see a preview of Monday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images