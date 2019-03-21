Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Matching Mike Trout In Multiple Categories

With Mike Trout shattering records with his massive contract extension with the Los Angles Angels, all eyes now have turned to Mookie Betts.

The American League MVP is eligible for free agency after the 2020 season and his next contract likely will be for a massive sum, with some speculated he could match, or top Trout’s deal.

And if you look at the numbers, they are not all that far off. Trout, who has three seasons on Betts, holds the power advantage, but the two MVPs are pretty close in other major offensive categories.

To see how the two stack up, check out the “NESN Sports Today,” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.