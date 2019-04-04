Red Sox Extra Innings

Alex Cora Laments Mental Errors In Red Sox’s Loss Vs. Athletics

by on Thu, Apr 4, 2019 at 7:35PM

The Boston Red Sox’s slow start to the 2019 season got a little bit slower Thursday.

The Sox dropped their series finale against the Oakland Athletics 7-3, falling in three of four games in the series. And while starting pitching continued to be an issue for Boston, mental errors on both sides of the ball plagued the Sox in Thursday’s loss.

After the game, Alex Cora took responsibility for the team’s lack of attention to detail.

To hear the manager’s comments, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings,” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

