Alex Cora Not Buying Into ‘World Series Hangover’ Theory Amid Red Sox’s Slow Start

by on Fri, Apr 5, 2019 at 11:10PM

The Red Sox’s struggles continued Friday night, as Boston was routed 15-8 in its series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

The Sox dropped to 2-7 on the season with their latest loss and still are searching for answers as their woes mount. While it’s anyone’s guess as to what the main problem has been, manager Alex Cora believes you can rule out the ‘ole “World Series hangover” theory.

To hear Cora’s postgame comments, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

