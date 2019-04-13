Why Alex Cora Believes Red Sox’s Turnaround Is Just Beginning

Alex Cora has been saying the Boston Red Sox will be just fine since Opening Day.

And after Friday night’s 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles, he just may be right. The Sox skipper addressed the media at Fenway Park, saying “today was just the beginning” of Boston’s breakout.

Cora also noted how he believes Eduardo Rodriguez’s strong outing will pave the way for Rick Porcello to go deep into the game Saturday.

To hear more from Cora, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images