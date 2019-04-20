Bruce Cassidy Wants Bruins’ Power Play To Improve After Game 5 Loss

The Boston Bruins are on the brink of elimination.

Boston dropped Game 5 to the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Friday night at TD Garden, despite having three power plays on the night.

The B’s couldn’t capitalize on the man advantage and went 0-for-3 on the night. And head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed that’s one aspect of the game his team needs to improve heading into Game 6 on Sunday.

To hear all of Cassidy’s postgame comments, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images