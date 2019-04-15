Bruins Injuries: Jake DeBrusk, Torey Krug To Play In Game 3 Vs. Maple Leafs

The Boston Bruins appear to have, for the most part, dodged the proverbial bullet when it comes to their growing list of injuries.

Forward Jake DeBrusk and defenseman Torey Krug both will play in Game 3 of the Bruins’ first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night after they were both injured during Game 2 on Saturday. However, Connor Clifton won’t be able to go, and Steven Kampfer will draw into the Boston lineup. Forward Marcus Johansson remains out with an illness.

Per #NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy: Torey Krug and Jake DeBrusk are in. Connor Clifton (upper body) is out. Steven Kampfer enters the lineup. Marcus Johansson is still sick and will not play. pic.twitter.com/XDMBTjlc9b — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 15, 2019

DeBrusk was very shaken up after he was on the receiving end of a cross-check to the face from Toronto forward Nazem Kadri in the third period of Game 2. Kadri has a hearing scheduled for Monday with the league and is looking at the possibility of being suspended for the rest of the series for the second year in a row. Krug also left Game 2 after taking a big hit from Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin and was considered questionable as the series shifted to Toronto.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images