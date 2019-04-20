Amica Coverage Cam Play of the Game

Bruins Struggling To Put Puck On Net In First Period Vs. Maple Leafs

by on Fri, Apr 19, 2019 at 8:04PM

The Boston Bruins have a chance to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to the brink of elimination Friday night, but will need to put the puck on net in order to do so.

Boston had six shots on goal during the opening period at TD Garden, but could have had more with the time spent in its zone.

To hear NESN’s Dale Arnold, Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson break down the B’s first period, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

