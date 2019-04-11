Bruins Will Need To Manage Maple Leafs’ Speed In First Round Series

The Toronto Maple Leafs like to make the home run pass and use their speed to beat their opponents. The Boston Bruins will need to do all they can to slow them down in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

For Boston, managing the puck and forcing Toronto’s defense to turn around on dump-ins will be key to containing the Maple Leafs’ speed. If the Bruins can check those boxes, they’ll be in good shape against their Eastern Conference foes.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images