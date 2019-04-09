Celtics Injury Updates: Here’s Good News On Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics can exhale, as both Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart seemingly have avoided serious injury after leaving Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens offered encouraging updates on Tatum and Smart before Tuesday’s regular-season finale against the Washington Wizards.

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens says Marcus Smart (left oblique contusion) felt better yesterday. Jayson Tatum (left shin contusion) had an MRI that came back “completely clean.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 9, 2019

According to Stevens, both Tatum and Smart are in the early stages of testing themselves, and the team will learn more information regarding their status for the playoffs in the coming days.

Brad Stevens to reporters in DC: “[Jayson] Tatum actually did have an MRI that was completely clear. So we’re assuming that he should be fine sooner rather than later but, again, we wait to see how he reacts to the court [today]." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 9, 2019

Brad on Smart timeline: "It really depends on how he feels. I’ve heard anything from he could be good to go by practice later in the week to, if he’s got pain there … that it could be a little bit longer … But it doesn't sound like it’s a long-term issue." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 9, 2019

Tatum limped off the floor Sunday after playing just six minutes. Stevens revealed after the game that Tatum had a shin contusion, which the 21-year-old evidently aggravated while jumping in the first quarter. The clean MRI obviously comes as a huge relief for the C’s.

Smart left Sunday’s game in the third quarter after colliding with Nikola Vucevic. Stevens said after the game that Smart, who initially returned to action before signaling for a substitution, was “a little sore” but walking around in the locker room following Boston’s 116-108 loss to Orlando.

Neither Tatum nor Smart will play Tuesday night in the nation’s capital. It’s a meaningless game for Boston, as the Celtics locked up the Eastern Conference’s No. 4 seed and home-court advantage for their first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers.

Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Marcus Morris and Aron Baynes also have been ruled out for Boston’s final contest before the playoffs.

