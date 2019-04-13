Could Eduardo Rodriguez’s Strong Start Fuel Turnaround For Red Sox Rotation?

By nearly every statistical measure, the Boston Red Sox rotation has been the worst in Major League Baseball this season.

The turnaround might have started Friday night, though.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez allowed just two runs on three hits while striking out eight and walking none in 6 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles. Rodriguez picked up the victory in Boston’s eventual 6-4 win.

Like Rodriguez, the rest of Boston’s rotation now has put in too much work to fall back on a light spring training as an excuse. If the Red Sox (5-9) truly want to turn things around, they’ll need the rotation to be as good as it can be.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images