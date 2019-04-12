Could Patriots Trade Up In First Round Of 2019 NFL Draft With Seahawks?

With only four total picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks are hoping to trade down in the first round, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported Friday.

The New England Patriots have 12 picks in the draft, so if a player they like starts to fall into the early 20s of the draft, they have plenty of ammo to move up.

So, what would it take according to the NFL draft trade value chart?

The Seahawks’ No. 21 overall pick is worth 800 points. Their 84th overall pick is worth 170 points, their 124th overall pick is worth 48 points, and their 159th overall pick is worth 27.4 points.

Here’s the value of the Patriots’ 2019 picks:

No. 32: 590

No. 56: 340

No. 64: 270

No. 73: 225

No. 97: 112

No. 101: 96

No. 134: 38.5

No. 205: 9

No. 239: 1

No. 246: 1

No. 252: 1

So, it would take the 32nd, 73rd and 205th picks for the 21st and 159th picks.

(The Patriots would be left with a first-round pick, two second-round picks, two third-round picks, a fourth-round pick, a fifth-round pick and three seventh-round picks.)

OR

It would take the 56th, 64th, 73rd and 205th picks for the 21st and 124th picks.

(The Patriots would be left with two first-round picks, two third-round picks, two fourth-round picks and three seventh-round picks.)

The second option might be better for both parties. The Patriots would then have two first-round picks, and the Seahawks would pick up plenty of second-day ammo. The Patriots could, in turn, trade their 32nd overall pick for more flexibility if the right player wasn’t available at the end of the draft.

So, who could the Patriots move up to take? Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, Iowa tight end Noah Fant and Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell could be in range at No. 21 overall, while they might not fall to the end of the first round. The Patriots have needs at tight end, defensive end and defensive tackle.

They also could take a wide reciever like A.J. Brown or a defensive lineman like Jerry Tillery.

Also, don’t be surprised if the Patriots come out of the early part of the draft with an offensive tackle like Washington’s Kaleb McGary.

