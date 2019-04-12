Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineup: Eduardo Nunez Starts, Dustin Pedroia Sits

The Boston Red Sox have yet to win two in a row through 13 games this young season, but they’ll have a chance to claim their second consecutive victory Friday night at Fenway Park.

Following Thursday’s thrilling comeback win over the Toronto Blue Jays, the Red Sox will welcome the Baltimore Orioles to town for a four-game series. The Orioles are expected to be one of the worst teams in the big leagues this season, but at present they lead the Red Sox by one game in the standings.

Dustin Pedroia, who played all nine innings Thursday, will get the night off. He’ll be replaced at second base and in the seven-hole by Eduardo Nunez. The only other change for the Red Sox will be behind the plate, with Christian Vazquez set to catch Eduardo Rodriguez.

The Orioles will send David Hess to the mound. Much to the dismay of Rodriguez, certainly, Chris Davis, who is off to a historically bad start, will begin the game on the bench.

Here are the complete lineups for Friday’s Red Sox vs. Orioles game.

RED SOX (4-9)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mookie Betts, RF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Christian Vazquez, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, RHP (0-2, 12.38 ERA)

ORIOLES (5-8)

Jonathan Villar, 2B

Joey Rickard, RF

Trey Mancini, 1B

Renato Nunez, DH

Dwight Smith Jr., LF

Hanser Alberto, 3B

Jesus Sucre, C

Richie Martin, SS

Cedric Mullins, CF

David Hess, RHP (1-1, 2.70 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images