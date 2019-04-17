Dunkin' Poll

Dunkin’ Poll Question: Do You Like Two Game Series?

by on Tue, Apr 16, 2019 at 8:43PM

It’s not often MLB teams are faced with two-game series, but they do pop up every once in a while.

The Boston Red Sox kicked-off a brief two-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, and will quickly wrap things up on Wednesday. The two clubs will meet up in another two-game series when they play in London, England this June.

In Tuesday’s Dunkin’ poll question, we asked Red Sox fans if they like two-game series. Check out the results in the video above.

