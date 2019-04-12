Jets’ Sam Darnold Literally Can’t Remember When Patriots Weren’t Great

Is Sam Darnold that young or have the New England Patriots just been this good for so long?

The New York Jets quarterback told the Daily News’ Manish Mehta he can’t remember a time when the Patriots weren’t either the best or among the top contenders to win the Super Bowl. Darnold is just 21 years young, and the Patriots have enjoyed 20 winning seasons, topped the AFC East 17 times and and won Six Super Bowls during his lifetime. He only knows the Patriots to be winners.

“I’m just going to go out and do my best,” Darnold said, per Mehta. “I feel like literally in my lifetime, the Patriots have ended up on top. So, I’m just going to go out there and do my job. I’m never counting anyone out, honestly. Not just the Patriots, but every team that we play in the league.”

The Jets have known little else but mediocrity since June 5, 1997, the day Darnold was born. Their record in that time span is 170-182, compared to the Patriots’ 252-100 mark in regular-season games. New York has reached the playoffs just seven times in the last 21 years.

The Jets selected Darnold third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 13 games and threw for 2,865 yards with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions and amassed an uninspiring 4-9 record.

Darnold and his team have a long way to go before they reverse the only history he ever has known.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images