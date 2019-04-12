Josh Gordon On Instagram Reacts To Chris Hogan’s Signing With Panthers

Chris Hogan no longer is a member of the New England Patriots, but he certainly left quite a mark on his now-former teammates.

The wide receiver on Friday signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, marking the end of a three-season run with the Pats. Hogan acknowledged the business side of things and said there’s no hard feelings about how things ended in Foxboro.

After the news broke, Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon took to Instagram to post a message to Hogan in his story, remarking on two things he loves about Hogan.

“Love your hustle, love your grind brotha..”

While Hogan was a nice depth piece for the Patriots, he never proved he could serve as a primary target for quarterback Tom Brady. Still, a Hogan return to New England probably would have helped Brady in at least some capacity, as the Pats currently have a dearth of options at receiver.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images