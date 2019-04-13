Julian Edelman Bids Farewell To Chris Hogan In Heartfelt Instagram

Chris Hogan now is a member of the Carolina Panthers, which, among other things, means we’re in for another round of farewell posts from players still on the New England Patriots.

The 30-year-old wideout signed a one-year deal with the Panthers on Friday, ending a three-year stint with the Patriots in which he made it to the Super Bowl in all three seasons, winning two. Suspended wideout Josh Gordon was among the first to bid farewell to Hogan, with Julian Edelman chiming in a few hours later.

Here’s Edelman’s post:

As for how Hogan feels about, frankly, being rejected by the Patriots, the Penn State product took the high road, saying he’s just “excited” about the opportunity to play with Cam Newton and Co.

Hogan addressed Panthers fans in this video tweeted by the team Friday evening:

Hogan finished his Patriots career with 107 catches for 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images