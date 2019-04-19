Marc Savard, Ex-Bruins Star, ‘Fired Up’ For Game 5 Return To TD Garden

Marc Savard sounded like a kid on Christmas Eve.

The former Bruins star couldn’t contain his excitement Thursday night while explaining he’ll be at TD Garden on Friday for Game 5 of Boston’s first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This apparently marks Savard’s first visit to the Garden since 2011, a season in which he was limited to just 25 games before the Bruins ultimately won the Stanley Cup.

Watching the pre game show on @SNHockeyCentral in Winnipeg is getting me so fired up to be at the TD Garden tomorrow! I haven’t been in the building since we won the Stanley Cup in 2011!! @NHLBruins fans we are going to bring the house down!! Can’t wait!! #OnceaBruinAlwaysaBruin — Marc Savard (@MSavvy91) April 19, 2019

Heading to sleep huge day tomorrow to say the least!! My first time back in the building since Stanley Cup 2011 to watch the @NHLBruins play the @MapleLeafs in game 5! I hope everyone going to the game tosses a 91 jersey on! I’m so excited and emotional! — Marc Savard (@MSavvy91) April 19, 2019

Savard has been hyping both the Bruins-Maple Leafs series and his own return to TD Garden in recent days, even offering last week to wave Boston’s team flag at some point during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Savard spent five seasons in Boston (2006-11) before his career was cut short due to concussion complications. He totaled 74 goals and 231 assists for 305 points in 304 regular-season games in that span, solidifying him as one of the NHL’s best playmakers at the time.

The Bruins and Maple Leafs enter Friday’s clash — which you can watch on NESN — tied 2-2 in their best-of-seven series, as Boston won Wednesday night in Toronto to pull even. You can bet TD Garden will be rocking regardless, but Savard’s cameo should only heighten the excitement in the arena.

The Bruins’ Game 5 matchup with the Maple Leafs will air live Friday night on NESN. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET with “Bruins Face-Off LIVE” and the puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab