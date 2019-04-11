Celtics Announce Marcus Smart Will Miss 4-6 Weeks With Oblique Injury

UPDATE (8:22 p.m. ET): The Boston Celtics released an official statement Wednesday night, announcing that Marcus Smart has a “partial avulsion of the his left oblique abdominal muscle off of his iliac crest”. He will return to basketball activities in 4-6 weeks, according to the team.

Worth noting that the 4-6 week timeline is the return to activity timeframe, not the timeline for him to return to the lineup.

4-6 weeks from the injury puts Smart around May 5-19, which is would be towards the end of the Conference Semifinals or the beginning of the Conference Finals.

The Eastern Conference Semifinals are set to begin on April 29 or 30th, while the Eastern Conference Finals are scheduled to start on May 14 or 15th.

ORIGINAL STORY: Things were sounding optimistic on the injury front at the Boston Celtics’ practice Wednesday afternoon, but they’ve suddenly taken a turn for the worst.

Marcus Smart suffered a torn oblique in Sunday’s loss to the Orlando Magic and could miss the first two rounds of the playoffs, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Marcus Smart has suffered a torn oblique on left side and could be sidelined for the first two rounds of the playoffs, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2019

Earlier Wednesday, Brad Stevens said that Smart was “pretty sore” and did not practice.

This came just hours after Danny Ainge said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” that Smart was doing much better and considered “day-to-day”.

The injury came in the third quarter of Sunday’s game which had no playoff implications for the Celtics. By the time tip-off came around, the Indiana Pacers had already lost, clinching Boston’s home-court advantage for the first round.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images