Nearly Three Weeks Into Season, Red Sox Rotation Still Struggling Mightily

Make no mistake: The Boston Red Sox’s starting rotation eventually round into form.

Three weeks into the season, however, Boston’s rotation looks like the worst in Major League Baseball.

Aside from a couple outliers, each start from Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello, Eduardo Rodriguez and Nathan Eovaldi has been somewhere between underwhelming and downright awful. That trend continued Saturday when Porcello took a loss against the Baltimore Orioles.

To learn more about the rotation’s woes, watch the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, sponsored by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images