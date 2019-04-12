Patrice Bergeron Uses Powerplay To Notch Bruins’ First Playoff Goal

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off their first round series Thursday night at TD Garden, and Patrice Bergeron used a powerplay opportunity to put the Bruins on the board.

Torey Krug started the rush with a great pass to Brad Marchand through the neutral zone, which opened up the ice for Bergeron to fall wide open, which ultimately led to the goal.

For a breakdown of the Bruins’ first goal, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images