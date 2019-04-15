Picking A Quarterback For Patriots In Each Round Of 2019 NFL Draft

With 12 selections in the 2019 NFL Draft and six in the first three rounds, chances are strong the New England Patriots will take a quarterback for the second consecutive year whether you like it or not.

Drafting a quarterback reminds Patriots fans that Tom Brady might not actually be immortal. They don’t like that. But the Patriots took a quarterback in the top three rounds of the draft in 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2016. So, in some ways, they’re due to use another high pick on a quarterback.

Leading up to the draft, which runs from April 25-27, we’ll go position by position and draft a player who fits the Patriots in each round. We’re kicking it off with quarterbacks.

FIRST ROUND

Picks: No. 32

Daniel Jones, Duke

This seems unlikely for a couple of reasons. One of which is Jones very well could be gone by the time the Patriots are picking 32nd overall. I don’t personally feel Jones is worth trading up in the draft to acquire, though the Patriots might disagree.

Jones has prototypical height at 6-foot-5, but he doesn’t have standout traits on the field. We feel the Patriots could get similar value with shorter players in later rounds. They reportedly hosted Jones on a visit last week.

SECOND ROUND

Picks: Nos. 56, 64

Ryan Finley, North Carolina State

Finley is considered one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the draft. He’s slight at just 213 pounds, and he doesn’t have the strongest arm. He threw 55 mph at the NFL Scouting Combine. But accuracy is hard to improve, and Finley’s arm strength could increase with some good old fashioned NFL training.

The Patriots drafted a quarterback from NC State in 2016, when they grabbed Jacoby Brissett.

THIRD ROUND

Picks: Nos. 73, 97, 101

Will Grier, West Virginia

Grier also is on the slimmer side at 217 pounds. He’s just 6-foot-2, but the Patriots haven’t seemed to mind selecting quarterbacks with below average height in the past. He led all quarterbacks in velocity, throwing 59 mph at the combine. He also threw with accuracy downfield at the college level, per Pro Football Focus‘ metrics. His biggest issue is maintaining his pose under pressure.

The Patriots reportedly hosted Grier on a visit last week.

FOURTH ROUND

Picks: No. 134

Tyree Jackson, Buffalo

Jackson is a project, but he has an unbelievable combination of size (6-foot-7, 249 pounds) and athleticism (4.59-second 40-yard dash). His accuracy numbers were a mess in college, but he also threw 14.3 yards downfield per target, ranking second in that metric among draft-eligible quarterbacks. Mix in some shorter passes, and those completion rates might start to rise.

FIFTH ROUND

Picks: None

Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

Stidham isn’t a favorite of PFF, but he’s getting some hype with less than two weeks remaining until the draft. He showed poise under pressure and had decent accuracy metrics. He fits the Patriots based on his measurables outside of his 7.28-second three-cone time. (Even Tom Brady ran a 7.20-second 3-cone.)

SIXTH ROUND

Picks: No. 205

Brett Rypien, Boise State

Rypien is way undersized at under 6-foot-2 and just 210 pounds. He also threw 59 mph at the combine, and he was among the most accurate passers in college football last season. He actually beat out Finley for the Boise State job, forcing Finley to transfer.

SEVENTH ROUND

Picks: Nos. 243, 246, 252

Easton Stick, North Dakota State

Stick is also undersized at 6-foot-1, and he threw just 53 mph, but he was one of the best deep passers in college football last season, per PFF. His agility metrics stacked up with top wide receivers. There’s just something about him we like.

