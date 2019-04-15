Boston Marathon Tracker: How To Follow Friends, Family Running 2019 Race

It’s never easy to run 26.2 miles all at once, but runners in Monday’s Boston Marathon are facing additional challenges for the second year in a row.

The 2019 running of the most famous marathon in America takes place through the streets of Boston and its surrounding towns Monday, where runners of all shapes and sizes will dodge raindrops, heavy at times, to accomplish their goal.

The good news, however, is the weather is expected to improve as the day goes on after driving rain, wind and even some thunderstorms dumped on the region early Monday morning.

For those of not strong or brave enough to run the race, we can follow along from the (dry) comfort of work or home with the BAA’s marathon tracker that will allow you to keep tabs of friends or family as they wind their way through the area.

