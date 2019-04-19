Red Sox’s Dustin Pedroia Reveals How Latest Knee Injury Occurred

Dustin Pedroia and the Boston Red Sox suffered quite the scare Wednesday when the second baseman said he felt a pop in his surgically repaired knee.

But Pedroia looks to have avoided a serious injury and hopes to be back at the conclusion of his 10-day injured list stint.

The 35-year-old seemed optimistic while speaking to reporters prior to the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, and revealed just how the injury occurred.

To hear from Pedroia, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images