Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez Enjoyed Success Vs. Orioles In 2018

Like pretty much every Boston Red Sox starter, Eduardo Rodriguez’s beginning of the season has not been great.

In his first two outings of the year, the left-hander has an 0-2 record with a 12.38 ERA. But with Rodriguez set to get the ball in Friday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles, there’s reason for optimism.

Last season Rodriguez had success against the O’s, and though Baltimore currently leads Boston by a game in the standings, its offense is not great. In fact, the Orioles are expected to be one of the worst teams in the league in 2019.

For more on Rodriguez, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, sponsored by Mens Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images