Red Sox’s Rick Porcello Seeks First Win Of Season In Middle Game Vs. Rays

Rick Porcello looks to make it two in a row for the Boston Red Sox when he takes the hill Saturday evening against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

The right-hander is in search of his first win after beginning the season 0-3. Porcello lasted just four innings in his April 13 outing against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs and issuing five walks as he watched his ERA jump to 11.12.

Tampa Bay will counter with Charlie Morton, who’s 2-0 with a 2.18 ERA.

To see a full pitching preview for Saturday’s game, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images