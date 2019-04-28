What Tuukka Rask Thinks Bruins Need To Do To Regroup Before Game 3

The Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets are tied at one game apiece in their second-round Stanley Cup Playoff series after Boston’s 3-2 double overtime loss at TD Garden on Saturday.

But the game could have been uglier if not for Tuukka Rask.

The goalie stopped 38 of 41 shots in the loss, and has stood on his head throughout the playoffs. But now with two days off before Tuesday’s Game 3 at Nationwide Arena, Rask believes his team is ready for some rest and to spend time with families before taking off for Columbus.

