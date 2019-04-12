Here’s Nick Wright’s ‘Fear’ For Celtics Fans Ahead Of NBA Playoffs

It sure seems like the Boston Celtics are just itching for the NBA playoffs to get underway.

Throughout their underwhelming regular season, several Celtics players expressed confidence that the team will kick it into another gear once the lights get a little brighter. And given how poorly they played at times during the campaign, this idea of “flipping the switch” has been viewed by many as the C’s last bastion of hope for making an NBA Finals run.

FS1’s Nick Wright hasn’t been very high on Boston from the get-go, and he’s worried that green teamers might not get what they’re hoping for once the postseason begins.

"I fear for Boston fans that the Celtics are gong to be what they've been all year: a disconnected, slightly unhappy, good but not great team that will struggle against any of the other good teams— much less the great teams." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/bRCaIkqb1I — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 12, 2019

Flipping the switch is much easier said than done, and that task has become even more difficult in wake of Marcus Smart’s injury. The Celtics should be able to take care of business in the first round against the Indiana Pacers, but it’s pretty tough to be confident in Boston beyond that, especially considering a trip to the second round likely would set up a date with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The C’s have more than enough talent to reach the Finals. The only question now is whether they will be able to make the most of the group they have, develop a sense of urgency and make a serious run at a title. Time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images